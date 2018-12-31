Norfolk County OPP lay 4 impaired driving charges in 4 days

It’s a lesson taught time and time again, but a series of arrests in Norfolk County have police wondering why it still needs teaching.

Norfolk County OPP are urging people to never drink and drive after officers laid impaired driving charges on four separate occasions in less than a week.

In total, four people in the region were left facing at least one charge related to impaired driving.

However, one incident saw a 32-year-old man amass half a dozen charges following his arrest on Thursday.

His charges including two impaired driving-related offences, one count of assault and another of resisting arrest.

With the new year fast approaching, provincial police are reminding people to always plan a safe trip home if they intend to drink.

Norfolk County OPP, along with the rest of Ontario’s provincial police force, will be conducting RIDE checks on OPP-patrolled roads as their annual Festive RIDE campaign continues.

As of Monday, the campaign has already seen officers lay nearly 500 impaired driving charges.

