Mother dials 911 because she dislikes daughter’s friends: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk County OPP have issued another reminder about the proper use of 911 after a mother contacted police because she did not like her daughter’s friends.

Police said officers received an emergency 911 call from a mother just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Don’t call 911 to make sure your new phone works: OPP issue common sense reminder

After looking into the matter, police learned the mother’s 17-year-old daughter was heading out to spend time with friends and refused to stay home.

The mother did not like the friends with whom her daughter was visiting and chose to dial 911, according to police.

READ MORE: One-third of 911 calls not emergency-related, London police estimate

Norfolk County OPP are reminding the public that 911 should only be dialled in emergency situations.

This isn’t the first time the provincial police force has had to share this message, with a pair of misplaced calls last month driving them to issue a similar reminder in mid-December.

During that time, police answered a 911 call from a nine-year-old Simcoe girl who was upset after being asked to tidy up and another call from a woman who was testing her new phone.

READ MORE: Simcoe girl dials 911 after being asked to tidy up

Misplaced calls place a huge strain on police resources and can lead to slower response times for real emergencies.

Those calling with non-urgent matters are asked to instead dial the OPP’s non-emergency toll-free line at 1-888-310-1122.