Barack Obama coming to Vancouver to speak to board of trade

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will be in Vancouver in March for an event hosted by the city’s board of trade.

Obama will speak to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT) on March 5.

GVBOT president and CEO Iain Black said the board had been working for two years to bring Obama to Vancouver.

“He’s the most sought-after speaker on the planet and so we’re absolutely thrilled we get to host him on March 5,” he said.

Black said possible topics for the talk will be Obama’s “improbable path to the White House” and the current state of global politics.

Tickets go on sale to GVBOT members on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Black said tickets for the event will start at $199.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in Vancouver later in March as part of her Becoming book tour.