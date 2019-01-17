$200K in funding a game-changer for community Bear Clan Patrol

Thanks to new funding from Bell Canada and the City of Winnipeg, the Bear Clan Patrol’s founder says the community organization will be able to significantly expand its resources.

James Favel said Wednesday that $150,000 from the telecommunications company and $50,000 from the city will be a game-changer in terms of what the Bear Clan will be able to offer to the community.

“When we first started out, we were 12 volunteers and we didn’t have any overhead,” said Favel.

“We (now) have 1,500 Winnipeg-based volunteers and are serving 45 communities nationwide … so we need a finance person, we need an executive assistant, an accountant, a driver, and we need staffing in that building, so (the funding) is going to help us address all of those needs.”

Proud to announce @BellLetsTaIk_ & @cityofwinnipeg will be contributing $150,000 + $50,000 respectively to the Bear Clan to assist with their operations! https://t.co/bJtzcsBP1N Thrilled to make this announcement at their new location at 584 Selkirk Ave. #BearClan #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/vLgSqyhTd6 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 16, 2019

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said Wednesday the Bear Clan has had a tremendously positive impact on the community.

“Their work continues to be a source of pride and inspiration while providing a volunteer-based community service,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to see Bell Let’s Talk putting significant dollars toward the Bear Clan and I commend them on their support.”

The Bear Clan’s permanent presence in its new Selkirk Avenue headquarters will help the group accomplish a number of goals, said Favel.

“We’ve been doing this without any real funding, so there were a lot of things that we weren’t able to accomplish,” he said.

“We were only really visible in the community between 5:30 – 9:00 and sometimes until midnight on weekends.

“Now, the door at that office will be open from 9 in the morning until midnight, and sometimes around the clock depending on the temperature outside and the need.

“We’re going to be providing resources out of the building, connecting people with bank accounts, driver’s licences, IDs, language classes, first aid, CPR, self-defense training… it just makes everything more possible, right?”

The announcement of funding for the Bear Clan marks the third major commitment from Bell’s dedicated fund for Indigenous mental health, which was announced in 2017.

Previous funding has gone toward local organizations Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata in May 2017, and in January 2018 to Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin.

