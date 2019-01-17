Have you seen Kingston’s mystery plane?

Since the new year began, people in Kingston have been hearing a plane circling above their heads. The mystery doesn’t lie so much in the sound of the plane, but more in the frequency of its appearance and the lack of lights on the aircraft.

Kingstonians have been taking to social media to report hearing and seeing the aircraft, which some describe as a small propeller plane, and a few describe as a helicopter.

One of the most notable attributes of the aircraft is that it’s heard first and heard often, especially at night. Some claim that the constant circling of the plane has kept them up at night.

Another notable aspect of the mysterious plane is that when people look for it in the sky, they often see nothing but a faint red glow coming from the aircraft.

Did you see a colour? I saw something that looked reddish but it might have been a refection of the setting sun or city lighting. — Maggie Sutherland (@MissBBD) January 14, 2019

Some who have seen it claim the aircraft is flying without navigation lights, and others say the aircraft does not show up on radar when flying over the city.

There is no plane directly over Kingston. Isn't it weird that it's not showing on the radar? pic.twitter.com/TRB48DHM1v — Valerie Gray 🇨🇦 (@ValerieGray2016) January 14, 2019

Rick Reed, manager of the Kingston airport, said air traffic controllers know nothing about the aircraft, and neither does he.

The City of Kingston referred inquiries about the plane to a statement the city received from the RCMP:

“The RCMP’s primary concern is the safety and security of Canadians. We have multiple aircraft that support our mandate in Ontario and elsewhere in the country. To maintain the integrity of our investigations and operations, the location of our aircraft is not disclosed. We therefore have no additional information to share with you at this time.”

The RCMP would not elaborate on the statement when contacted for further information.

Graeme Scott, public affairs with CFB Trenton, said they have heard reports about the aircraft, but at this point, they don’t have enough reliable information to say it’s one of their aircraft.

“We do have a fair number of aircrafts in the air.”

Scott continues, saying they couldn’t rule out that people are seeing military planes.

“We’d love to be able to put this to bed, but right now we’re just getting vague information.”

Scott added that if people would like to report the aircraft to the military, they should note its exact location and the time it was spotted — this will allow military officials to decipher whether the aircraft is one of theirs.

As of Thursday morning, no one has taken responsibility for the mystery aircraft or clarified its purpose. That leaves more questions than answers for those in Kingston, who continue to report sounds and sights of the sometimes glowing red plane.

So for now, the mystery lives on.