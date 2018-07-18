Kingston Airport seeks to expand Air Canada service with new upgrades

As the expansion of Kingston’s Norman Rogers Airport continues, the facility’s management is hoping to attract new airline carriers with its upgrades.

The renovations, which are aimed at increasing capacity for both planes and passengers, began this spring and are expected to finish by the end of the year. Once complete, the airport’s runway will be extended by 1,000 feet, and its terminal will be 30 per cent bigger than the current size.

Airport manager Rick Reed says the $16-million project remains on budget, and the upgrades will make flying out of Kingston a much better experience for passengers.

“It’s a significant increase in the floor area, most of it going into the hold room, increasing the number of seats to about 104.”

With larger facilities, the goal is to increase the number of flights coming to and leaving from the airport.

This past May, consultants conducted a marketing study for the airport. Reed believes this information will give airport management the tools to attract new carriers or persuade Air Canada, currently the airport’s sole carrier, to expand.

“We know that there are about 700,000 tickets sold in our community, and we capture about 10 per cent of that so there’s great market opportunities for our current carrier, Air Canada, and possibly others.”

The airport’s management team will soon be meeting with Air Canada to make their case, says Reed.

“It’s all about service and convenience and price, and we’re hoping that we can discuss with Air Canada a marketing opportunity for them to drive our low factor up and increase our profits as well.”

So far, Reed says the airport hasn’t reached out to any other carriers.