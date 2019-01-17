RCMP find missing Manitoba pilot stranded but “in good spirits”

Manitoba RCMP say a pilot who went missing Sunday night was found safe Monday afternoon.

The 71 year-old man from Ashern was reported overdue at a Sisib Lake camp, south of Grand Rapids, on Jan. 13.

“The pilot advised he landed safely on Pickerel Lake but when he tried to start his plane to leave he encountered mechanical issues which left him stranded,” RCMP stated in a media release.

RCMP said a Hercules search plane was sent from Trenton, Ont. to search the area, where a small fire was seen from above.

Canadian Armed Forces Search and Rescue Technicians were initially unable to parachute to the fire because of poor weather conditions.

RCMP said they then began a 45 kilometer snowmobile patrol to investigate the fire and locate the pilot.

The weather cleared as RCMP were snowmobiling in, which allowed rescuers to parachute to Pickerel Lake.

They located the pilot, who was in “good spirits”, but suffering from dehydration.

He was given medical treatment on scene before leaving the site via helicopter at 4:30 p.m.