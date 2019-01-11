Plane bound for London makes emergency stop in Winnipeg

A flight that left Los Angeles for London on Thursday was forced to stop overnight in Winnipeg.

According to Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson Tyler McAfee, the plane landed around 11:45 p.m.

“We got the call saying a United flight was coming in — it diverted to Winnipeg for a medical reason, there was an issue with a passenger on the plane,” he said.

The plane was a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner — slightly larger than most of the planes that use Richardson International Airport, but not as big as the British Airways 747 that was diverted to Winnipeg several weeks ago.

The sick passenger got off the plane once it landed, and the flight took off for London around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

This is the second time in less than a month that a flight has been redirected to Winnipeg.