British Airways 747 diverts to Winnipeg after flight crew member suffers medical emergency

British Airways flight number 273 from London, U.K., to San Diego, Calif., was diverted to Winnipeg after a crew member experienced a medical emergency.

The Boeing 747 aircraft landed in Winnipeg just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Airport employees told Global News that medical crews were on the scene for over an hour.

“It’s not uncommon to get diversions to Winnipeg but a bigger plane like this is rare,” said Richardson International Airport communications officer Tyler MacAfee.

The plane was taxied to the de-icing station after the onboard medical situation was sorted out.

The flight departed Winnipeg en route to San Diego at 7:47 p.m., making the delay almost three hours.