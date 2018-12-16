British Airways 747 diverts to Winnipeg after flight crew member suffers medical emergency
British Airways flight number 273 from London, U.K., to San Diego, Calif., was diverted to Winnipeg after a crew member experienced a medical emergency.
The Boeing 747 aircraft landed in Winnipeg just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Airport employees told Global News that medical crews were on the scene for over an hour.
“It’s not uncommon to get diversions to Winnipeg but a bigger plane like this is rare,” said Richardson International Airport communications officer Tyler MacAfee.
The plane was taxied to the de-icing station after the onboard medical situation was sorted out.
The flight departed Winnipeg en route to San Diego at 7:47 p.m., making the delay almost three hours.
