December 16, 2018 10:09 pm

British Airways 747 diverts to Winnipeg after flight crew member suffers medical emergency

By

British Airways flight 273 preparing for takeoff in Winnipeg after a three-hour medical delay.

Marek Tkach / Global News
A A

British Airways flight number 273 from London, U.K., to San Diego, Calif., was diverted to Winnipeg after a crew member experienced a medical emergency.

The Boeing 747 aircraft landed in Winnipeg just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A British Airways Boeing 747 de-icing after being diverted to Winnipeg from London, U.K., on its way to San Diego, Calif.

Marek Tkach / Global News

Airport employees told Global News that medical crews were on the scene for over an hour.

READ MORE: Mechanical issue forces WestJet plane emergency landing at Winnipeg airport

“It’s not uncommon to get diversions to Winnipeg but a bigger plane like this is rare,” said Richardson International Airport communications officer Tyler MacAfee.

The plane was taxied to the de-icing station after the onboard medical situation was sorted out.

READ MORE: Self-driving snowplow coming to Winnipeg airport this winter

The flight departed Winnipeg en route to San Diego at 7:47 p.m., making the delay almost three hours.

