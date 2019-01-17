Edmonton Oilers escape Vancouver with shootout win

Alex Chiasson scored the only goal in a five-round shootout as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Canucks 3-2 in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

It’s the first time the Oilers have won back-to-back games since Dec. 11.

READ MORE: Playing for Edmonton Oilers a special opportunity for Saskatchewan’s Colby Cave

The teams traded goals with Oilers captain Connor McDavid in the penalty box in the first period.

Jujhar Khaira netted the Oilers’ fifth shorthanded goal of the season. Brandon Sutter replied with a power play goal for the Canucks. McDavid fired a wrist shot past Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom for a power play strike in the final minute of the first.

Vancouver’s Markus Granlund evened it up halfway through the second period. The Canucks celebrated a power play goal by Ben Hutton late in the frame, but the Oilers successfully challenged for offside on the zone entry, keeping it 2-2.

READ MORE: Milan Lucic regaining scoring touch for Edmonton Oilers

Canucks forward Jake Virtanen got in behind the Oilers defence with 20 seconds left in the third, but Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen came up with a pad save to send the game to overtime.

Markstrom made a pad save on Edmonton’s Kris Russell early in overtime. Darnell Nurse saved the game twice for the Oilers, pulling one puck off the goal line and then blocking a second try.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl went in on a breakaway, but Markstrom made the save.

All five Vancouver shooters failed to solve Koskinen in the shootout. Chiasson ended the game with a shot over Markstrom’s glove.

The Oilers (23-21-3) will host Calgary Saturday night.

Watch below: Some videos from Global New’s coverage of the Edmonton Oilers’ 2018-19 season.