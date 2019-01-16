Transport truck gets wedged underneath Calgary underpass
Nobody was hurt after a transport truck got stuck in downtown Calgary Wednesday night.
Police said happened around 7 p.m. on 1st Street under the underpass at 9th Avenue southwest.
A semi carrying other vehicles misjudged the space and got wedged underneath.
A number of vehicles on the truck appeared to be seriously damaged.
The Calgary Fire Department was called in to ensure there was no structural damage.
