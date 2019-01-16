9th Avenue underpass
January 16, 2019 11:23 pm

Transport truck gets wedged underneath Calgary underpass

By Reporter  Global News

A transport truck carrying multiple vehicles ended up wedged under a Calgary underpass on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Nobody was hurt after a transport truck got stuck in downtown Calgary Wednesday night.

Police said happened around 7 p.m. on 1st Street under the underpass at 9th Avenue southwest.

A semi carrying other vehicles misjudged the space and got wedged underneath.

A number of vehicles on the truck appeared to be seriously damaged.

The Calgary Fire Department was called in to ensure there was no structural damage.

A transport truck carrying multiple vehicles ended up wedged under a Calgary underpass.

