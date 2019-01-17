Prince George could be home to B.C.’s 2nd government-run pot shop

Prince George could become the second city in B.C. to host a BC Cannabis Stores location.

The Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) has submitted a rezoning application to the city for a 2,000 square foot retail store location at 6565 Southridge Avenue.

BC Cannabis Stores do not need a licence from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, but the province still needs to comply with local zoning and bylaw requirements.

In its application to the city, the LDB says the proposed location is in a retail cluster and the business would be consistent with its environment. The commercial area is home to a WalMart, an Old Navy and a Dollarama, among other shops.

The LDB says the location is both easily accessible, has ample parking and would not impact traffic in the area.

The application also promises a “bright, clean, welcoming and professional” storefront with frosted glass windows to keep cannabis out of sight from minors.

A concept floor plan and store interior photographs included with the application suggest the LDB is looking to closely replicate its existing Kamloops BC Cannabis Stores location.

City staff have recommended that the rezoning application be approved.

If given the green light, the Prince George location would be the second BC Cannabis Stores retail outlet in B.C.

The application goes to council on Monday.

The first location in Kamloops was the only legal pot shop to open its doors in B.C. on Oct. 17, when cannabis was legalized.

The BC LDB has since proposed two additional government owned and operated locations in Kamloops, which could open by the spring.