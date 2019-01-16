20-year-old man left paralyzed after accident during windstorm vows to walk again

All Alex Higden remembers is driving to work in Pitt Meadows last December and then everything went black.

Next, he woke up with his vehicle stuck in a ditch on Old Dewdney Trunk Road and he couldn’t feel anything from the neck down.

The 20-year-old Port Coquitlam man was left paralyzed during the Dec. 20 windstorm when a tree fell on his vehicle.

It was one of the most painful days of my life, I’d say,” Higden told Global News.

His family says he is lucky to be alive and has since regained some movement in his arms and wrists.

“Well at first they told me I’m never going to walk again,” Higden said. “No that’s not going to happen. I’m definitely going to walk.”

“It’s going to be a long road, I know that. But I’ve been through the worst. Time to get back on my feet.”

Alex’s father Todd said he is so thankful his son wasn’t killed in the accident.

“He’s so strong and so positive, he kept me positive throughout the whole fight.”

Hidgen is currently at the spine unit at Vancouver General Hospital, but hopes to be moved to GF Strong from rehabilitation in a couple of weeks.

He says his approach is to never give up and just take things day by day.

“If I had a passenger with me, they would’ve 100 per cent died. I looked over and the whole cab was crushed,” he said.

“It could have been a lot worse than it is. At least I’m here. At least I have friends and family that are a huge support.”

A GoFundMe has now been set up to help the young man as he recovers.

He is hopeful he will walk again some day.

“Just gotta keep fighting. Keep pushing.” he said.