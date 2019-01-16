Water woes continue for residents in southeast Ajax

A battle to get municipal water in a southeast Ajax community continues to play out.

The latest attempt by residents to get water mains installed failed because not enough property owners supported it.

Alexandre Wais and his family recently moved into a home on Range Road. Since moving in, he noticed something hasn’t been right with the water.

“When I was in the shower, I noticed that when I was palming my hand with the water washing my face that the water was a little bit white,” said Ajax resident Alexandre Wais.

Because of that, the family uses jugs of water for cooking and drinking.

Homes on both Range Road and Ontoro Boulevard are served by a well and septic systems. The Region of Durham is responsible for water and sewer.

“We should have clean water. We live in Canada,” said Wais.

Eric Wright and his wife built their home in the area over 30 years ago. They haven’t had any problems with their water, but do feel for their neighbours.

“I find it strange in this day and age that something as basic as water, pure running water in a home would be an issue,” said Wright.

It’s been an issue dating back even before 2005. The area used to be part of the Greenbelt Act and now the biggest hurdle may be cost as it’s expected to be a $1.8-million project.

The latest petition by residents to get municipal water fell short of the 67 per cent target.

“At the public meetings, the residents are all in favour but when it comes to actually doing the petition, I mean I don’t know if it’s saving face for affordability or what it is, but unfortunately some of those residents were not able to come to the table because of that $60,000 price tag,” said Ajax Mayor Shaun Collier.

Last year, Regional Council was able to constitute the water being a health risk.

Despite the latest petition falling through, the region is hoping to find a resolution soon.

“We’re working through it. I don’t know what the end will be but I can tell you that staff here are concerned and so too are members of council,” said John Henry, Durham Regional Chair.

The region is hoping to have more answers at the next works committee meeting.

According to Mayor Collier, what happens in the southeast community will set a precedent as there are two other areas in Ajax in similar situations.