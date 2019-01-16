City of Winnipeg pilot project could lift time limit on handicapped parking

The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new plan that would make downtown parking for people with disabilities a little easier.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority has recommended a pilot project that would allow people with valid handicap parking permits to stay in certain on-street paid parking spaces beyond time restrictions. The Executive Police Committee (EPC) will consider the recommendation at their meeting Jan. 22.

The one-year pilot program would be limited to the area around City Hall, the Centennial Concert hall, and the Red River College exchange campus. READ MORE: Who’s enforcing Winnipeg’s accessible parking rules? Complaints pile up as cars park illegally Current parking regulations limit parking times in many areas of the city, which means if you need to be somewhere for longer than the parking restriction allows, you have to move your car to another spot. If the pilot project goes ahead, participants would be permitted to keep their cars in the same space for an unlimited time, provided they still pay the posted parking fee. The plan includes the following stipulations: A pilot program parking permit must have been issued by the Winnipeg Parking Authority to the motorist;

A valid Society for Manitobans with Disabilities parking permit must be displayed in their vehicle;

Payment through PayByPhone must be provided for any time the vehicle is parked after the maximum 4 hour time permitted by the Winnipeg Parking By-law is exceeded;

All other on-street parking regulations must be adhered to, including prohibitions on parking at certain times. READ MORE: Winnipeg implements residential parking ban The plan was first suggested by the Access Advisory Committee in May, at which time the EPC asked the parking authority to report on the idea within 180 days. If the pilot gets the green light from EPC, it would still need approval by Council. WATCH: Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities on accessibility of Portage and Main