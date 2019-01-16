RCMP seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects linked to Drumheller-area crime spree

RCMP are searching for two “armed and dangerous” suspects they say are linked to a crime spree in the Drumheller-area.

On Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m., RCMP said they were called to investigate an incident involving a burgundy Ford F350 truck that had crashed into a bay door at a Fountain Tire store.

Police said a GMC truck with “Fountain Tire” logos had also been stolen from the site.

Later that day, police said they tracked-down the Ford F350 truck to a farm near Drumheller.

The driver of the Ford F350 was arrested at the scene and was transported to the hospital. Police allege the Ford truck had been connected to some fuel thefts in the area that day.

Police said they are continuing to search for the stolen Fountain Tire truck and two suspects, which they say have been “linked to a rash of offences in the Three Hills to Bashaw area.”

Police add the two suspects are “armed and dangerous” and the public should not approach them.

RCMP said if the two suspects are spotted in your community, call 911 immediately.

The public can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477, RCMP said.

