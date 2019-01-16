44 crop-research projects receiving over $12M in funding

Forty-four crop-related research projects will receive over $12 million with funding from both provincial and federal governments.

“The projects we’re investing in today consist of a variety of fields of study, including herbicide resistance, pest control, crop breeding and much more,” Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a press release.

“Not only do these projects enhance our industry by creating more opportunities for producers and agribusinesses, they cement our province as a leader in agriculture research.”

The funding was announced during CropSphere in Saskatoon on Wednesday, and will be administered through Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) and the Strategic Research Initiative (SRI).

ADF support is awarded to researchers who examine areas important to Saskatchewan producers. These projects will receive an additional $3.6 million from industry partners.

SRI projects focus on innovative research to address complex challenges facing the industry. This will be the first year for the new program.