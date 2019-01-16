Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west Edmonton

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.

In a media release sent shortly after 9 a.m., police said the westbound lanes of Stony Plain Road were closed at 215 Street so officers could conduct their investigation.

Traffic is being diverted onto 215 Street, police said.

Police did not release any details about how the crash happened but said EMS crews were called to the area, treated the pedestrian and took them to hospital.

The collision is under investigation.

