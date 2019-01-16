Cannabis
January 16, 2019 12:27 pm

Cambridge city council approves legal cannabis stores

Matt Carty By Reporter  Global News

As Canadians ring in 2019, many will be reflecting on or even be consuming this country's newly legal party enhancer, marijuana. Back in October, the federal government rolled out legislation allowing Canadians to legally purchase cannabis.

Days after Kitchener and Waterloo city councils voted to approve legal cannabis stores in their boundaries, Cambridge is following suit.

On Tuesday, city council voted 7-1 in favour of opting in to the provincial plan to sell legal cannabis at private businesses.

In their report, city staff said opting in was a safer alternative than the illegal market.

Staff added the potential benefits of allowing private stores include product safety, crime reduction and added revenue from the province.

Cambridge had until Jan. 22 to decide whether it would opt in or out of the province’s plan.

Wilmot, Wellesley and Woolwich townships have also decided to allow retail cannabis stores.

North Dumfries is expected to make a decision on Jan. 21.

