Inductees announced for Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame in Peterborough

Ten inductees will be entering the Junior Achievement of Peterborough Lakeland Muskoka Business Hall of Fame this year.

On Wednesday morning, officials announced the inductees into the hall, which recognizes those who have strengthened the local economy and community through their “exemplary accomplishments of vision, leadership and commitment to excellence.”

The inductees are:

John Gillis: Measuremax

Michael Konopaski: Inclusive Advisory

Dr. Ramesh Makhija: R and R Laboratories

Janet McLeod: East City Flower Shop

Dave Smith: DNS Realty

Scott Stewart and Dan Empey: Carlson Wagonlit Stewart Travel

Glenn Stuart: Kawartha TV and Stereo

Mike and Shelby Watt: Flavour Fashion, Providence, S.O.S.

Robert Winslow: 4th Line Theatre

Scott Wood: Ashburnham Ale House

“Each inductee is widely regarded as an inspiring role model and mentor to the students JA-PLM serves,” Junior Achievement said in a statement.

This year’s inductees will be formally inducted during a ceremony on May 23 at The Venue in downtown Peterborough. It’s the third year for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

This year, 2019, is Junior Achievement’s centennial anniversary. The group delivers hands-on experiential learning in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.

— More to come.