Corey Hart named 2019 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee

A Canadian musician who shot to stardom in the 1980s is the latest inductee to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday that Corey Hart is the 2019 honouree.

Born in Montreal, Hart broke onto the music scene in a big way with his hit Sunglasses at Night.

Over the years, he sold 16 million records, won a number of Juno Awards and was nominated for a Grammy.

READ MORE: Tickets now on sale for 2019 Juno awards in London, Ont.

Hart has also written and produced songs with Céline Dion and is currently the president of Siena Records, a partnership with Warner Music Canada.

Hart’s induction to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame will be celebrated during this year’s Juno Awards in London. He’s set to perform during the awards show on March 17, his first time hitting the stage in 20 years.

Juno Week is set to run from March 11-17 and will feature a variety of community and musical activities throughout the downtown core.