Man dies in ice boat collision on Bay of Quinte

Prince Edward County OPP are warning those in the area to be careful of ice conditions after a man died in an ice boat collision on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 about an ice boat collision on the Bay of Quinte near Rednersville Road in Ameliasburgh. An ice boat is a sail boat that is fitted with runners capable of gliding on the ice.

Police say a witness to the collision saw the ice boat out on the frozen bay, which seemed to have struck a crack in the ice. This caused the front blade to jam and the boat to stop in its tracks.

The witness put on a floater suit and went out onto the ice, police said. The witness then started CPR on the pilot of the ice boat, and with the help of other passersby, the man was brought to shore where paramedics started to attend to him.

Unfortunately, the 78-year-old Amerliasburgh man died as a result of the collision.

Currently, the cause of death is unknown but OPP say a coroner will conduct a post mortem. Police do not consider the death suspicious.

Prince Edward County OPP are warning those who chose to go on the ice to be very careful.

“With this being the second ice incident within three days, Prince Edward County OPP is reminding everyone that with the recent fluctuating temperatures ice can vary in thickness and strength from area to area.”

Police are referring to an incident on Sunday evening, when a group of ice fishers saved two men who fell through the ice in Sophiasburgh in Prince Edward County.

