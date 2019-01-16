RXBAR protein bars recalled across Canada over undeclared peanuts

RXBrands is recalling some protein bars over undeclared peanuts.

Three flavours of RXBARS are under recall by the company — chocolate sea salt, coconut chocolate and blueberry.

The recalled bars have the following best before dates:

Chocolate sea salt: May 25, 2019

Coconut chocolate: May 30, 2019 and Oct. 13, 2019

Blueberry: May 28, 2019

The best before dates can be found on the side of each bar’s wrapping or on the side of each carton.

The first two flavours were recalled in the U.S. last December, but the company has expanded the recall amid consumer reports of allergic reactions. There have been no reports of allergic reactions north of the border.

The bars were sold across Canada at stores and online, according to a release by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The release explains that the recall was triggered by the company, and the CFIA is currently conducting a separate investigation that could lead to another recall expansion.

Anyone with a peanut allergy should not consume these products as the results could be life-threatening, the release said.

The bars can be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

Consumers with any further questions can contact RXBrands directly by email at info@rxbrands.ca or call 1-647-503-4833.