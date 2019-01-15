Traffic
January 15, 2019 4:21 pm

Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 closed near Napanee due to tractor trailer fire

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP have closed down westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Napanee due to a tractor trailer fire.

OPP closed the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Napanee due to a tractor trailer fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to OPP, there were no injuries in the fire, but the vehicle did become fully engulfed in flames.

The fire caused the westbound lanes of the highway between Deseronto Road and Marysville Road to close.

OPP say the tractor trailer was not carrying any dangerous goods.

The fire began some time after 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were sent to the scene to quell the flames.

While the lanes are closed, traffic is being rerouted on Deseronto Road to Belleville Road, then to Highway 49 and back to Highway 401.

