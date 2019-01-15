Crime
January 15, 2019 6:07 pm

Second suspect arrested in New Year’s Day LCBO break-in: London police

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

The smashed-in front of the LCBO in Arygle Mall.

Melissa Bakker / 980 CFPL listener
Just over two weeks after a vehicle drove into an LCBO as part of a break and enter, the second suspect wanted in the case has been arrested.

On Tuesday, police announced the 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Monday. The first suspect, an 18-year-old London man, was arrested on Saturday.

It was around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 when police responded to reports of a vehicle that had smashed into the front end of the LCBO in Argyle Mall, near Dundas Street and Clarke Road.

When officers arrived, no suspects were found.

While only a handful of items were stolen, police say the crash left about $100,000 in damage.

