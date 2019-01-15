Second suspect arrested in New Year’s Day LCBO break-in: London police
Just over two weeks after a vehicle drove into an LCBO as part of a break and enter, the second suspect wanted in the case has been arrested.
READ MORE: 1 arrested, another at large in LCBO break and enter, London police say
On Tuesday, police announced the 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Monday. The first suspect, an 18-year-old London man, was arrested on Saturday.
It was around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 1 when police responded to reports of a vehicle that had smashed into the front end of the LCBO in Argyle Mall, near Dundas Street and Clarke Road.
When officers arrived, no suspects were found.
While only a handful of items were stolen, police say the crash left about $100,000 in damage.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.