Kingston’s $180M third bridge sports a new look

A new architectural design has been unveiled for Kingston’s $180 million third bridge crossing.

Instead of having a signature archway rising above the centre section of the 1.2 kilometre bridge, the arches will be located below the deck.

The concept was unveiled by Mayor Bryan Paterson at his annual state of the city address at the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce.

Paterson says the revised “arch-below design” is meant to be more visually appealing on the Cataraqui River, which is part of the Rideau Canal system, a UNESCO world heritage site.

“To help accentuate the natural beauty of the Rideau Canal,” said Paterson. “That was something we felt was important, so hence the move to under arches.”

Further bridge design details are expected to be unveiled in the coming months as the structure — the most expensive infrastructure project in Kingston’s history — inches closer to a mid-summer construction start date. The work is expected to take about three years.

The bridge is meant to reduce traffic pressure on the nearby Highway 401 and LaSalle Causeway, while promoting a faster route for emergency vehicles and public transit. The bridge will also include a dedicated multi-use pathway from shore to shore to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

In addition to the revamped look, the mayor revealed that bridge will be built using more concrete than steel, because of the crippling U.S. trade tariffs on steel and aluminum, which threaten to drive up the price of the bridge.

“The composition is absolutely a response to the tariffs on steel,” the mayor said.

He added: “The commitment to the community is to do everything we can to bring this bridge on time and on budget. So when something like that happens, where you get an unexpected imposition of tariffs on steel, then you need to be able to react to that.”