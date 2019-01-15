Tiger Tails will lose their orange stripes at Hamilton intersections

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

The latest example of that phrase may be the red and orange, rectangular “tiger tail” traffic calming signs that have popped up below stop signs throughout the city and are designed to capture the attention of drivers.

Gage Park-area resident Suzie Scott has successfully lobbied the public works committee for removal of the red-and-orange “tiger tails” near her home, at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue South and Justine Avenue.

“There’s this beautiful green mountain and the trees and all of a sudden these bright orange things” which she says are “just ugly,” Scott says.

Hamilton’s director of traffic and roads acknowledges that the red and orange pattern is designed for construction zones.

Edward Soldo says all tiger tails in the city, including any new ones, will eventually be switched to a red and white combination in order to be consistent with stop signs.

Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla urged staff to “leave my tiger tails alone” saying each was in response to a petition from residents worried about safety in their neighbourhoods.

Stoney Creek Coun. Maria Pearson adds that the need for additional traffic calming at intersections can’t be overstated due to drivers running stop signs.

“I don’t know what more to put on these corners,” she says.