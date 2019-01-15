Resident in critical condition after early-morning West End fire

An accidental kitchen fire at a West End home started a blaze that sent one person to hospital in critical condition, says the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The fire, in the 900 block of Ashburn Street, was extinguished around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the two residents was able to escape before fire crews arrived. The second person was found inside the burning home during a search and taken to hospital.

No damage estimates are available at this time.

