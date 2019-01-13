Ellice Avenue fire leaves 1 person in hospital in Winnipeg

Residents in a three-storey walk-up apartment on Winnipeg’s Ellice Avenue near Sherbrook Street woke up at 4 a.m. Sunday to the sound of a blaring fire alarm.

When firefighters arrived, they saw two people clinging to a window ledge after trying to evacuate the building.

Firefighters quickly used a ladder to bring them down safely.

While trying to extinguish the fire, crews were also searching the building, and firefighters located one individual still inside.

The person was transported to hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to unstable condition.

Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire, bringing the blaze under control by 4:33 a.m.

Approximately 30 people were evacuated from the apartment building.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team is assisting all of the displaced residents.

A witness at the scene, who declined to be identified, said they were told it would be at least a day before residents would be able to go back inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no damage estimates have been made.