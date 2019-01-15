Dundas Street down to one lane for emergency repair of broken watermain

A watermain break downtown is hampering some Londoner’s morning commute.

The city of London says the eastbound lane of Dundas Street is closed between Clarence and Wellington Streets Tuesday morning, and the street may need to be closed completely depending on the scope of work needed to fix it.

“That part of Dundas is scheduled to be renewed next year,” said Mat da Cost, with the city’s water operations department.

“It’s just old infrastructure, and over time things fail. These emergencies pop up and we deal with them as they come.”

Da Costa anticipates repair work will cause delays to cyclists and drivers for most of the day, and says the city will provide updates as needed.