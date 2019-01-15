Crime
January 15, 2019
Updated: January 15, 2019 8:23 am

Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle ignores traffic stop, crashes into home: Elgin County OPP

An 18-year-old man faces a handful of charges, including impaired driving, after police say a vehicle ignored a traffic stop in a community south of St. Thomas before crashing into a home.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., Elgin County OPP tried to stop a vehicle in Union, Ont. Because of concern for the public’s safety, officers didn’t initiate a pursuit when the vehicle kept driving.

Not long afterwards, police were called about a vehicle that had crashed into a home on Sparta Line.

Investigators say a man fled the crashed vehicle, but with the help of St. Thomas Police and the OPP’s Canine Unit, a suspect was arrested without incident.

An 18-year-old from St. Thomas is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, fleeing peace officers, driving while prohibited, and trespassing at night.

