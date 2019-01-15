Alberta RCMP seek missing 12-year-olds who took family car and may be headed to B.C.

The RCMP in central Alberta are asking the public for help as they try to find two missing 12-year-old children whom they believe are trying to make their way to Radium, B.C.

Police said a 12-year-old boy travelled to Innisfail, Alta., early on Monday morning where he met up with a 12-year-old girl and left the area in a family car.

The dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier they were travelling in was spotted in Airdrie, Alta. at about 9 p.m. on Monday night.

“The vehicle they were travelling in was located in Airdrie, however, the children have not been located up to this point,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the missing boy is Nicolas Givotkoff. He is five-foot-six and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He wears braces and may be wearing a grey Red Deer Rebels hat and a cream-coloured hoodie with a tiger on the front.

The RCMP said the missing girl is Rhianna Pelletier. She is between four-foot-five and five-feet tall and between 80 and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a black coat with grey-coloured cuffs.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-341-3341 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers phoning them at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online.