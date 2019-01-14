City of Regina introduces new public transit fares, discounts

The City of Regina is introducing more transit fare options, effective immediately.

New passes include a 31-day senior pass, a semi-annual adult pass, a semi-annual youth pass, an affordable adult pass and an affordable youth pass.

The changes are being put in place to help assist lower-income residents through the Community Services’ Affordable Fun Program, which provides residents with city recreation and leisure discounts.

The city is also decreasing the number of current fares, also effective immediately.

An 31-day adult pass is dropping from $92 to $88, a 31-day youth pass is down from $66 to $64, a 20-ride adult pass dropped from $58 to $55, a 20-ride youth pass moved from $49 to $46 and the senior annual pass dropped from $300 to $207.

Officials with the City of Regina said they hope the changes will encourage residents to continue to use public transit following a four per cent increase in ridership in 2018.

The increase comes after a two-year, $17.2-million investment to improve Regina’s transit system in which 50 per cent of funding was provided through the federal government’s Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

With the funding, Regina replaced six para-transit and 13 conventional buses and a number of bus shelters. The city also improved bus stop and shelter accessibility, made accessibility improvements on buses, added the new Arcola Express route and expanded services in different neighbourhoods across the city, including Harbour Landing and Fairways West.

Further information regarding routes, schedules and fares can be found at Regina.ca/Transit.