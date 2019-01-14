Entertainment
January 14, 2019 3:29 pm
Updated: January 14, 2019 3:33 pm

Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak at Calgary Saddledome in March

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nov. 19, 2018: Former President Barack Obama told a crowd "it's kind of like when, you know, Jay-Z, comes out during the Beyonce concert" as he surprised his wife, Michelle, on stage at an event promoting her book "Becoming."

Former United States president Barack Obama will be speaking in Calgary later this year.

Special events company tinePublic says Obama will take the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome on March 5.

The event is billed as a conversation with the former Democratic president.

Obama became the first African American to be elected president in the U.S. in 2009 and he served in the role until 2017.

The company has previously produced shows featuring Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Hawking.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

According to presale prices, the cost of a ticket range from $121 to $555.

— With a file from Global News

© 2019 The Canadian Press

