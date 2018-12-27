Michelle Obama beats Hillary Clinton as America’s ‘most admired woman’: Gallup poll

Michelle Obama has bested Hillary Clinton as America’s most admired woman in Gallup’s most recent poll.

This is the first time in 17 years that Clinton has not been voted most admired woman. This year she came in third with four per cent of the vote after Oprah Winfrey in second with five per cent and Obama with 15 per cent.

Obama recently finished touring her bestselling memoir, Becoming, whereas Clinton has withdrawn more into a private life after running for president and her time as secretary of state and first lady.

The Gallup poll surveyed a random selection of 1,025 adults from Dec. 3 to 12 for its results. The annual poll began in 1946.

Barack Obama came in first for most admired man at 19 per cent, beating U.S. President Donald Trump, who came in second at 13 per cent. It is the 13th time that an incumbent president didn’t win most admired man, with former U.S. president Gerald Ford the only other president who fell short.

Obama has held the title for 11 consecutive years and is now just one first-place finish short of being voted most admired man the most times. Dwight Eisenhower currently holds that honour.

Others that made the top 10 include Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, Angela Merkel, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Ellen DeGeneres and Nikki Haley for women, and George W. Bush, Pope Francis, Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama and Joe Biden for men.