Canada
January 14, 2019 3:42 pm

Coroner’s inquest announced for Prince Edward County workplace death

By Online Reporter  Global News

File image of Quinte courthouse.

Google Maps
A A

A coroner’s inquest was announced on Monday for a Prince Edward County workplace fatality.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Matthew Robert Cuthill, a 27-year-old from Napanee, died from injuries sustained while working on a construction site in Prince Edward County.

READ MORE: Inquest to probe construction worker’s death at Peterborough landfill

After Cuthill’s death in 2016, the Ministry of Labour charged Forest River Group in relation to the incident. The company was later convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and had to pay thousand of dollars in fines.

An inquest into workplace deaths is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest, which will begin March 19 at the Quinte Courthouse in Belleville, is expected to last three days and hear from eight witnesses.

It will examine the circumstances surrounding Cuthill’s death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
coroner's
Coroner's Inquest
Fatal Workplace Accident
Prince Edward County
Prince Edward County workplace death
Workplace Death
Workplace Fatality

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.