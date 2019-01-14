Coroner’s inquest announced for Prince Edward County workplace death

A coroner’s inquest was announced on Monday for a Prince Edward County workplace fatality.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Matthew Robert Cuthill, a 27-year-old from Napanee, died from injuries sustained while working on a construction site in Prince Edward County.

After Cuthill’s death in 2016, the Ministry of Labour charged Forest River Group in relation to the incident. The company was later convicted under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and had to pay thousand of dollars in fines.

An inquest into workplace deaths is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest, which will begin March 19 at the Quinte Courthouse in Belleville, is expected to last three days and hear from eight witnesses.

It will examine the circumstances surrounding Cuthill’s death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.