Inquest to probe construction worker’s death at Peterborough landfill

The provincial coroner’s office will launch an inquest into the 2015 death of a construction worker at a Peterborough landfill site.

Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for East Region in Kingston, said Monday that an inquest will be held into the death of Gerald Ivan (Jerry) Chard.

The 59-year-old man from Havelock, Ont., died on Nov. 10, 2015, from injuries sustained while working at the municipally owned landfill site on Bensfort Road. Peterborough County OPP said he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP at the scene reported the accident involved a piece of heavy construction equipment.

Chard was employed with a contracting firm that was working on the expansion of a trash cell site.

The inquest, mandatory under the Coroners Act, will examine the circumstances surrounding Chard’s death. Dr. Mary E. Bourne will preside as inquest coroner. Frank Schwalm will be counsel to the coroner.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Set to begin on Feb. 5, the inquest is expected to last three days and hear from approximately 10 witnesses.

The inquest will be held at the Rogers Room at the Best Western Plus Otonabee Inn on Lansdowne Street East.