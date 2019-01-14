Regina unveils proposed rideshare rules

Potential ridesharing rules in Regina include no minimum fare, no vehicle age restrictions and no additional license requirements.

City council’s executive committee is scheduled to discuss these rules on Wednesday, Jan. 16 and be forwarded to the Jan. 28 city council meeting. The bylaw is expected to be ready for the Feb. 28 council meeting.

For drivers, Regina rules sync up with regulations brought in at the provincial level on Dec. 6, 2018. This includes being an experienced driver with a good driving history (fewer than 12 demerit points).

Potential rideshare drivers will also need to get a criminal record check and have their vehicles undergo an annual safety inspection.

All fares and booking will be handled through an app, like Uber or Lyft. When booking, customers will have driver and vehicle information displayed, plus the total fare before accepting the ride.

Rideshare drivers will not be allowed to pick up customers off the street, as all rides must be pre-booked. They will also not be allowed to accept cash payments.

Companies will have to pay a $2,500 licensing fee if they have fewer than 10 drivers, $12,000 at 11 to 50 drivers or $25,000 licensing fee at 51 or more drivers. Each trip will also come with a 20 cent licensing fee, plus a seven cent fee to help fund accessible transit programs.

Capital Cabs owner Glen Sail said he is disappointed in the city’s regulations because they don’t take safety seriously enough.

During a consultation session with city administration, Sail told the city he wanted to see drivers require a Class 4 license, instead of just a Class 5. The Class 4 license requires a medical exam every year or two depending on the driver’s age.

Sail also wanted to see cameras in rideshare vehicles, similar to what exists in taxis. He said they better ensure both driver and passenger safety if there is a dispute or incident.

Cameras are not mandated in Regina’s proposed rideshare rules, similar to other Canadian cities.

Sail said he is planning to bring his complaints to city council’s upcoming meetings.

On Dec. 6, Mayor Michael Fougere said he wanted to see a level playing field for taxis and rideshare companies.

Saskatoon was the first Saskatchewan community to pass rideshare regulations, passing them on Dec. 17, 2018.

