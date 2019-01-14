Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported at Barrie convenience store

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a convenience store in Barrie was reportedly robbed.

According to Barrie police, on Jan. 11, just before 8 p.m., a suspect entered a convenience store in the city’s east end.

Police say the suspect walked behind the counter, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

Officers say the suspect obtained a quantity of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the area on foot.

According to police, the employee was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police are now searching for a man, over six feet tall, with a thin to medium build.

Officers say he was seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie with a front pouch, a blue vest or coat underneath and black track pants with cuffs at the bottom and two zippers on the left leg near the thigh.

According to police, he was wearing a black and white patterned scarf or bandana covering his face, black gloves and white high-top FILA shoes with a white velcro strap around the ankle, red and dark stripes on the heels and dark soles.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Barrie Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store in Barrie’s east end on Friday evening (January 11). Full details and photos: https://t.co/MCo9Wzk0XI pic.twitter.com/OjdPrpplgG — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) January 14, 2019