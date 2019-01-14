4 charged after police seize 18K in drugs in North Bay

Four people have been charged after police seized more than $18,000 in drugs in North Bay.

According to North Bay police, on Jan. 8 at around 8:30 a.m., officers conducted a search warrant in the 600-block area of Bloem Street.

Officers say as a result of the search, 123 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 28 morphine pills, 12 Percocet pills and 2 suboxone pills were seized.

Police say the street value of the drugs seized is $18,833. Officers also seized $2,400 in Canadian currency.

Police say as a result of the investigation, six people were arrested.

Officers say four people are now facing charges.

Police say 36-year-old Ashley Dufresne from North Bay has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of morphine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of Percocet for the purpose of trafficking and possession of suboxone.

Officers say 18-year-old Tayshaun Kolevski has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon, failure to comply with recognizance and possession of property obtained by crime.

According to police, 18-year-old Vincent Reid from Scarborough has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of fail to comply with recognizance and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say Naveen Lotfi, 18, from Scarborough has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say the other two individuals who were arrested have been released unconditionally.

According to police, the four accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing in North Bay.