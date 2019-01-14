Entertainment
‘Game of Thrones’ trailer drums up hype for final season

It feels like forever since we were in Westeros.

Things are culminating for the final season of Game of Thrones, and if the latest teaser trailer released by HBO is any indication, we’re in for some heartbreak.

The 1.5-minute long trailer shows three of the remaining Stark children — Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Arya Stark — as they meet up in the family crypt. Usually, the crypt is a place of safety where they can go speak to their ancestors and their dead father, Ned.

This time, however, there’s an icy presence down there with the siblings, something very foreboding that we’re safe to assume is the approaching White Walkers.

The Season 8 premiere is set to air on April 14, 2019, on HBO Canada, and there will be six episodes making up the season. HBO CEO Richard Pepler said recently that the episodes feel like “six movies,” and are each longer than the usual 60-minute runtime.

