OPP charge Winnipeg man after $800k of cocaine found in car during traffic stop
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing drug charges after being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Friday morning.
Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Dryden, Ont. after the driver allegedly committed Highway Traffic Act offences.
Eight kilograms of cocaine, worth an approximate street value of $800,000, was seized.
Seaton George, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other drug-related charges.
George is currently being detained in custody.
