January 13, 2019 1:11 pm

OPP charge Winnipeg man after $800k of cocaine found in car during traffic stop

The OPP displaying cocaine seized on January 11th, 2019. It's approximate street value is $800,000.00.

OPP NorthWest Region / Twitter
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing drug charges after being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Friday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Dryden, Ont. after the driver allegedly committed Highway Traffic Act offences.

Eight kilograms of cocaine, worth an approximate street value of $800,000, was seized.

Seaton George, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other drug-related charges.

George is currently being detained in custody.

