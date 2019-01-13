OPP charge Winnipeg man after $800k of cocaine found in car during traffic stop

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is facing drug charges after being pulled over by Ontario Provincial Police officers on Friday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 east of Dryden, Ont. after the driver allegedly committed Highway Traffic Act offences.

Eight kilograms of cocaine, worth an approximate street value of $800,000, was seized.

Seaton George, of Winnipeg, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other drug-related charges.

George is currently being detained in custody.