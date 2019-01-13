Early morning crash in Vaughan sends 78-year-old man to hospital

York regional police say a man is in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Vaughan early Sunday.

Police said they received reports of a crash at the intersection of Jane Street and Highway 7 around 3 a.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

One of the vehicles had a single occupant, while the other vehicle, a white minivan, had seven people inside.

A 78-year-old man who was in the minivan was seriously injured and was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All other injuries were minor.

Police said it is believed that the white minivan was travelling westbound on Highway 7 and the other vehicle was travelling north on Jane Street when the crash occurred.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and no charges have been laid.

Investigators do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor.