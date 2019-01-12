Man in wheelchair sustains serious injuries in north Edmonton collision: police
Edmonton police said a man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton on Saturday morning.
While crossing the street, police said a man on a motorized wheelchair was struck by a pick-up truck at a crosswalk located at 165 Avenue and 50 Street.
His injuries are considered serious and potentially life-threatening, according to police.
Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether charges will be laid in the collision.
