Man in wheelchair sustains serious injuries in north Edmonton collision: police

Edmonton police said a man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton on Saturday morning.

While crossing the street, police said a man on a motorized wheelchair was struck by a pick-up truck at a crosswalk located at 165 Avenue and 50 Street.

His injuries are considered serious and potentially life-threatening, according to police.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether charges will be laid in the collision.

