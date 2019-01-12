Global News personalities nominated for Best of Calgary 2019

Finalists for the Best of Calgary 2019 were announced this week — and the list includes some of Global News’ own.

The guide recognizes an array of industries through 100 categories, including best cocktail bar, consignment store, civic activist, actor, politician, clothing and open mic in the city.

Up for best television personality are Global News’ Linda Olsen, Scott Fee and Jordan Witzel, along with CTV News’ David Spence, and Dave Kelly of his self-titled show.

David Gray, Fuzzy, Angela Valiant and NewsTalk770’s Danielle Smith are vying for best radio personality.

The Best of Calgary celebrates the nouns that make the city what it is.

“This is for the renegades and the risk-takers,” the website read. “This is for the modern day movers putting our city on the map. It’s for the intellects, artists, athletes, creatives and culture vultures who call this city home.”

Calgarians will vote on the finalists selected from nominations that were received until December 2018. Voting opens Jan. 16 and results will be announced on May 1.