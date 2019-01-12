Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Surrey poultry processing facility

A portion of King George Boulevard was closed for several hours overnight, as crews investigated an ammonia leak.

The incident happened at Sunrise Poultry on 73rd Avenue, just before 1 a.m.

Three Surrey Fire Service hazmat units were dispatched to the facility, where battalion chief Reo Jerome said about 20 workers had assembled outside.

He said staff initially believed two workers were unaccounted for, but crews were able to locate them safely.

According to Jerome, a company was on site doing work on new detection devices when the alarm initially went off.

He said some ammonia did leak, but by the time hazmat technicians had geared up and made entry, there was no detectable trace of ammonia in the air.

No one was hurt, and crews released the scene.