Langley ammonia leak forces evacuations, road closures

An area of Langley is closed off to the public Wednesday morning following an ammonia leak at a pet food manufacturing company.

Langley Township Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson told CKNW it could take up to 40 hours to clear the leak in the Gloucester area.

“Some people have been evacuated, some people have been sheltered in place,” Ferguson said. “There some businesses there that it’s safer for us to leave them in their business and not bring them out into the hot zone.”

Ferguson added it could take 40 hours to declare the area safe due the equipment being used on-site.

“The equipment that they are using to contain the leak, they are using vacuum pumps to hold it in a vessel, if the vacuums pumps should fail it would intensify the situation, so we will be there until repairs are finished.”

READ MORE: Langley crews douse large equipment shed fire near Golden Ears Bridge

The Township of Langley says temporary road closures are currently in effect for:

56 Avenue and 272 Street

275 Street and Gloucester Way

268 Street and Gloucester Way

East of the 26800 block of Townshipline Road For businesses that have not yet been contacted by the fire department, but are in the area, employees are asked to shelter in place until further instructions are provided. “When their shift comes to an end and it’s time for them to leave their businesses, we will assess the situation at that point and if it’s safe for them to leave their businesses and get directly out of the area, we will allow them to do that,” Ferguson added.