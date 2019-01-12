Woman faces numerous charges after Peel police officer injured in Mississauga

A 27-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after a Peel police officer was injured during a stolen vehicle investigation in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Police said officers were investigating a stolen Jeep Wrangler in a parking lot in the area of Tomken Road and Eglinton Avenue when a woman, who was driving the vehicle, attempted to evade police.

Authorities allege the woman crashed into a police officer, two police cruisers and a white cube truck before being arrested.

The male officer who was struck suffered only minor injuries to his lower body and was taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect was also injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, but did not specify how her injuries occurred.

Officers also fired shots during the incident, though no one was hit.

A crashed black Jeep could be seen in the area with significant damage and bullet holes in the windshield.

Michelle Garcia-Arguello, of Toronto, is facing 10 charges in relation to the incident.

The charges include one count of possession of stolen property, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, one count of flight from police and one count of breach of probation.

Garcia-Arguello was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Saturday for a bail hearing.