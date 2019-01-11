ERT descends on Maple Ridge home as part of robbery investigation

A large police presence at a Maple Ridge home that included several Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles on Friday was part of a robbery investigation, RCMP said.

Langley RCMP confirmed that the incident involved officers executing a search warrant related to an investigation from its jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Man found dead under Golden Ears Bridge likely a targeted homicide: Police

The investigation saw officers surround a home on Bosonworth Avenue near Kanaka Creek Regional Park, and set up a roadblock into the area.

Neighbours told Global News that undercover police officers have been in the neighbourhood for several days.

One neighbour said they heard a loud bang Friday morning.

READ MORE: Suspicious car fire in Pitt Meadows sends one man to hospital

“One loud, loud, loud shot. It was scary, very scary,” the neighbour said. “Sometimes you hear it and its like, ‘Is that a firecracker?’ or whatever, but it was a huge, huge, huge bang.”

Langley RCMP said there was no one in the home, and that officers would be clearing the scene by Friday evening.