Calgary man charged with killing father to undergo psychiatric assessment

A Calgary man charged in the death of his father is set to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment before his next court appearance.

Vincent Fong, 36, was charged on Thursday with the death of his father, Shu Kwan Fong.

Shu Kwang Fong was found dead inside a northwest Calgary home on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious death.

The victim’s son was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Vincent Fong was in court on Friday, appearing agitated and speaking through a Cantonese interpreter.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 8.